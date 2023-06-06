Leonard Floyd Talks Bills Contract, Von Miller: 'I Want to Win the Super Bowl'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Edge-rusher Leonard Floyd signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday because of the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring.

"It's simple," he told reporters Tuesday. "I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I'm examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here, I can help the team get there."

He added that his former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller, recruited him to Buffalo with a simple pitch.

"'Super Bowl ring,'" he said, recounting Miller's words to him. "Von was the person who helped me get mine, and once he said that, I was like, 'Yeah, Von, you know that's what I want.'"

Floyd, 30, has emerged as one of the NFL's more consistent pass-rushers in the past three seasons, with 29 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 59 quarterback hits in that time. He'll now join Miller in Buffalo to give the title-hungry Bills a nasty combo off the edge.