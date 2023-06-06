X

    49ers' Trey Lance Looks 'Significantly Better Than Last Year,' George Kittle Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 6, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 31: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) looks to throw in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 31, 2023, at the SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle told reporters at organized team activities Tuesday that quarterback Trey Lance "looks significantly better than last year."

    ESPN's Nick Wagoner relayed the remarks.

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> TE George Kittle on QB Trey Lance: "I'm not gonna lie to you guys, he looks significantly better than last year."<br><br>Kittle said Lance seems to be having fun and happy on field again.

    Team reporter Lindsey Pallares offered more details:

    Lindsey Pallares @lindseylares

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> TE George Kittle says Trey Lance is throwing really good passes and that he looks more comfortable and confident in the pocket. He went on to say he looks like he's having fun.

    Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, sat behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie year before becoming the starting quarterback in 2022.

    Unfortunately, Lance suffered a season-ending fractured fibula and ligament damage on Sept. 18 during a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery the following day but had to go through another operation in December to remove "hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle," per Wagoner.

    Lance is taking part in all offseason workouts as he looks to take the field again, and he's gotten some good reviews for his work.

    Private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen worked with Lance and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes simultaneously earlier this year and praised the 49er signal-caller's efforts to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, saying he's made "a substantial jump" during only one week of practice.

    "I said, 'Watch this. Watch what he (Mahomes) does here,'" Christensen said regarding a talk he had with Lance. "It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn't quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump."

    Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his throws for five touchdowns, three interceptions, 797 yards and a 99.6 quarterback rating while adding 235 rushing yards and another score on 54 carries in eight games (four starts) over two seasons in San Francisco.