Grading the Flyers, Kings and Blue Jackets' Blockbuster 3-Way Trade

Hey, one can understand what the Blue Jackets are trying to do here. This is a team that has been bad for a while, has a wealth of young players at its disposal, and wants to start elevating toward the playoff picture again. Yet at the same time, they are in no position to break the bank for a win-now type acquisition.

Ostensibly, Ivan Provorov fits exactly what the Blue Jackets need. He's 26 years old and under contract through 2024, meaning that he can help immediately. But is also young enough to theoretically re-sign and become a part of the team's bigger picture.

Provorov's best version of himself would be a big addition to Columbus. This is a defenseman who, at his optimal, is worthy of 15-20 goals and 40-50 points along with staunch defense.

The problem is that he has not looked like that player in quite some time. Provorov's career highs came alongside Matt Niskanen, a former veteran NHL defenseman who played a rock-solid game and created the cushion for someone like Provorov to excel. The Russian defenseman is 6'1" and skates like the wind; particularly with the puck.

Following Niskanen's departure in 2020, Provorov's game plummeted. His point totals have dipped, with his averaging 10 goals and 35 points per 82 games over the last three regular seasons.

That's still comfortably good offensive output, but the rest of his game has deteriorated. Provorov had played more like a third-pairing offensive defenseman in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Last season, he imploded. The left-handed shooter was worth -3 goals above replacement, per Evolving Hockey. Put another way, he ranked 179th out of 215 NHL defensemen who played at least 500 minutes.

What's gone wrong? There can be a big disconnect between how a defenseman looks versus how he actually performs. Provorov is a beefy 6'1", skates beautifully, and makes highlight-reel plays with the puck. His best moments look the part of a number-one defenseman.

But while the cooking methods might be Instagram-worthy, the food doesn't often taste very good. He's been very poor at handling the puck in his own end. He creates too many turnovers. Provorov gets beat in puck battles via the forecheck too often.

And while the offense he does ignite looks great, he doesn't do it often enough. Provorov is more of an offensive-zone opportunist rather than a catalyst.

We'd be remiss to not mention that Provorov drew ire for refusing to participate in the Flyers' Pride Night.

Can Provorov return to form in a new environment? Perhaps he can. But a rebuilding Blue Jackets team is taking an extreme risk by parting with first- and second-round picks for a player whose trade value has never been lower. Perhaps the bet by Columbus here is that, if all else fails, then can move Provorov again and recoup a draft pick or two at the 2025 trade deadline.

Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Grade: D