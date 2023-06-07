Describing Every NFL Team's Nightmare 2023 Season in 1 Sentence or Less

0 of 8

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Now that most NFL teams know generally what they'll look like and what the competition will look like in 2023, we have a chance to take some time during these slower points in the offseason to look at some best- and worst-case scenarios.

In this case, let's go around the league with the glass half empty.

Here's a one-sentence-per-team look at 32 nightmares for 32 NFL squads in 2023.