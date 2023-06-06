Raiders' Josh Jacobs Not at Minicamp; Has Yet to Sign Contract After Franchise Tag

AP Photo/John Locher

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not attend mandatory minicamp Tuesday, even though the team placed the franchise tag on him in March.

According to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Jacobs is not under contract since he has yet to sign the franchise tender.

Ruiz noted that McDaniels "spoke highly" of Jacobs, who is coming off a career year that saw him earn his second Pro Bowl nod and first-ever first-team All-Pro selection.

The 25-year-old Jacobs started all 17 games for the Raiders last season, rushing for a league-high 1,653 yards to go with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Jacobs was selected by the Raiders at No. 24 in the 2019 draft out of Alabama. He rushed for over 1,100 yards as a rookie and finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In his second season, Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time.

He largely struggled in 2021, rushing for a career-low 872 yards to go with nine touchdowns, and he averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, marking the second straight year he averaged 4.0 yards or fewer per tote.

Last season was Jacobs' first under McDaniels, and he enjoyed a resurgent campaign by setting a career high in rushing yards, matching his career high in rushing touchdowns and averaging a career-best 4.9 yards per carry.

Jacobs essentially became the focal point of the offense last season even alongside a passing game led by quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders cut Carr and traded Waller to the New York Giants this offseason, which could be a sign that they intend to lean even more heavily on Jacobs in 2023.

First, Vegas has to either work out a long-term deal with Jacobs or convince him to sign his franchise tender, which would pay him $10.1 million this season.

Jacobs and the Raiders have until July 17 to agree to a long-term contract extension, or else his options will be to either play under the franchise tag in 2023 or not play at all.