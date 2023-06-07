Grading the Recent NHL GM and Head Coach Hires

7 of 7

Columbus Blue Jackets rumored hire: Mike Babcock

Grade: F

It is not official yet, but the Blue Jackets are rumored to be hiring former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock when his current contract with Toronto expires later this month.

It reeks of a desperate move by a desperate team willing to try anything to return itself to relevance.

Not only does Babcock bring extensive baggage for the way he exited Toronto with an army of former players sharing awful stories for how he treated them, he is also a coach whose reputation and resume has been greatly overstated in recent years.

A Babcock-coached team has not won a playoff series since 2013 and only one playoff series since 2010. Basically, as soon as Nicklas Lidstrom and Brian Rafalski retired, so too did his ability to win in the playoffs.

He just seems to be the exact opposite of what most successful teams are looking for in coaching hires while also bringing terrible PR along with him. If he could not find success with star-filled Toronto rosters, what is he going to do with one of the worst teams in the league in Columbus? Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is taking a big chance on this move if it becomes official. If he is wrong, there is no way he gets to hire the next coach after Babcock.

New York Rangers rumored to hire Peter Laviolette or John Hynes

Grade: D

The two most common names associated with the Rangers at this point are Laviolette and Hynes, and neither does much to move the needle in an exciting way.

This is a delicate time for the Rangers because their roster has the talent to win right now, and the fanbase and organization have Stanley Cup expectations.

But they need the right type of coach to help get them there. Gerard Gallant clearly was not it. Their solution to that seems to be brining in a similar-styled coach as Laviolette and Hynes seem to be at the top of the list.

The biggest key for the Rangers is going to be getting their young talent -- Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, K'Andre Miller, etc. -- to develop into impact players and become the stars the team hoped they would be when they used high first-round picks on them. Gallant was never able to do that, and neither Laviolette or Hynes have much of a track record in helping young players do that.

They are boring candidates. Safe candidates. The Rangers need neither of those things. They need somebody bold that can get the most out of their young, franchise-changing talents.