    Matthew Tkachuk's G2 Ejection Called Out by Fans as Panthers Routed by Golden Knights

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 6, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 05: Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights fist bumps teammate Adin Hill #33 during the second period of Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Vegas Golden Knights are two wins away from their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

    Vegas seized a 2-0 lead in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with a commanding 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Monday's Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena. While the home team's offensive firepower and strong play from goaltender Adin Hill (28 saves on 30 shots) made the difference, Matthew Tkachuk's roller-coaster of an evening overshadowed some of the game.

    The left-winger received a misconduct penalty in Game 1 and picked up where he left off with another one in the second period of Monday's contest with a hard hit on Jack Eichel.

    Eichel skated off but eventually returned, as did Tkachuk. However, the latter's return was short-lived as he received yet another misconduct penalty and was done for the night after scoring a goal.

    His performance led to plenty of reaction on social media:

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    TKACHUK WITH A MAJOR HIT ON EICHEL 👀 <a href="https://t.co/RF6vSF8WNG">pic.twitter.com/RF6vSF8WNG</a>

    Video Play Button
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final <a href="https://t.co/vFm1tcoVwh">pic.twitter.com/vFm1tcoVwh</a>

    John Hornberg @JHornberg

    Matthew Tkachuk is telling everyone what kind of player he is with his conduct so far in this series. Florida needs him to get it together if they are going to have any hope.<br><br>As a Knights fan, I hope he doesn't.

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    Update:<br><br>Tkachuk scored, but he also got another misconduct penalty. <br><br>Misconduct penalties: 3<br>Goals: 1 <a href="https://t.co/8pKofGPgox">https://t.co/8pKofGPgox</a>

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    TKACHUK Over 1.5 misconducts let's goooooo 🔥✅🔥✅🔥

    Adam Reid @AdamReid_

    THE MATTHEW TKACHUK HAT TRICK <br><br>✅ Two Game Misconducts <br>✅ Goal

    David Wilson @DBWilson2

    We call this the Matthew Tkachuk hat trick. <a href="https://t.co/IU7o5NnYyo">https://t.co/IU7o5NnYyo</a>

    PulsarSmash! @PulsarSmash702

    How many 10 minute game misconducts does Matthew Tkachuk have now? <a href="https://t.co/JS4FIuB6Cl">pic.twitter.com/JS4FIuB6Cl</a>

    z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights

    Cats got one <a href="https://t.co/etJeMKwN0f">pic.twitter.com/etJeMKwN0f</a>

    David R @David954FLA

    Matthew Tkachuk in the 3rd period. <a href="https://t.co/bTCMhYuqWU">pic.twitter.com/bTCMhYuqWU</a>

    Karlo @Sumdood88

    Panthers finding out they just can't bully Vegas like they did Toronto and Carolina. Vegas can dish it back.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Jack Eichel IS BACK 🤩<br><br>What a beautiful feed to Marchessault <a href="https://t.co/c1ZWUKrEfC">pic.twitter.com/c1ZWUKrEfC</a>

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    Jack Eichel after the Tkachuk hit <a href="https://t.co/7feepyDRdy">pic.twitter.com/7feepyDRdy</a>

    gregg krupa @greggkrupa

    so, are people beginning to reconsider this whole matthew tkachuk thing? <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> least disciplined performance in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupFinal</a> in many years!

    Tkachuk was excellent in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes and figured to be Florida's best chance at keeping up with Vegas' litany of scorers, but a garbage-time goal after the outcome was decided and multiple misconducts through two games was not the formula.

    The Golden Knights found their path to victory, though, with Jonathan Marchessault and Brett Howden each scoring twice. Alec Martinez, Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio scored the other goals, and the Panthers ended up pulling goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period.

    The only real concern for Vegas was the status of Eichel after Tkachuk crushed him, but even that didn't last for long because he was back on the ice in the third period and even assisted Marchessault's second goal.

    Marchessault now has 12 goals in the playoffs and looked like the best player of the series for extended stretches.

    Perhaps Tkachuk can reclaim that status with an impressive showing when the series shifts to Florida for Thursday's Game 3, but he has left plenty to be desired through two losses to start the Stanley Cup Final.