2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final: 6 Takeaways From Golden Knights-Panthers Game 2

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights are closer than they've ever been.

Coach Bruce Cassidy's team won 7-2 and took a 2-0 lead in its Stanley Cup Final series with the Florida Panthers on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena, getting a game beyond where Gerard Gallant's squad had in 2018 when it lost in five to the Washington Capitals.

The series scene shifts to south Florida on Thursday and Saturday where the Panthers will host Games 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. If necessary, the series will return to Vegas for game five on Tuesday, June 13.

No team has lost the first two games and rallied to win the Cup since Boston in 2011.

The B/R hockey team took in all the Monday action and came up with a list of the most pertinent takeaways from an eventful game two in the Nevada desert. Take a look at what we came up with a drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

Watch complete coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on TNT, TBS and Tru TV