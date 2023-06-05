MLB Rumors: Athletics' Las Vegas Stadium Proposal Given '50-50' Chance by Insider

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics reportedly hit a bit of a snag in their hopes of building a $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

According to Norm Clarke of The Sporting Tribune, a veteran legislative insider said he'd "give it a 50-50" chance that the A's bid for their proposed 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on Las Vegas Boulevard gets passage on the final day of the city legislature's regular session.

"It doesn't seem to be a priority," the insider said.

Clarke noted that a special session "seemed to be a growing likelihood" as opposition grows. The A's are seeking a $380 million subsidy for their proposed stadium.

If the franchise doesn't receive enough votes for the construction of its new ballpark, it will still have the option of renewing its stadium contract in Oakland.

Battle Born Progress, the Nevada State Educators Association and the Progressive Leadership Alliances of Nevada led the opposition at a hearing last week, per Clarke.

A source told Clarke that the pushback to Oakland's proposal "is based on the idea that stadiums are bad bills for the public. Some of them called it 'Billionaire welfare,' some argue that the money should go to education, housing or other social services."

The insider added that the A's recent poor performance has played a factor in the resistance from community groups: "They also have argued that the A's have not been good community partners in Oakland and will do the same in Las Vegas. They also cited the low attendance in Oakland and the overall low performance of the team during its history."

At 12-49, the A's have the worst record in MLB and appear set to miss the playoffs for the third straight year. Oakland will be looking to end a four-game losing streak in Monday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.