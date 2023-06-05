X

    Jerry Jones Talks Possible Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Cowboys Contract Extensions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 22: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the NFC Divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has two years left on his contract, while running back Tony Pollard is set to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

    But team owner Jerry Jones told reporters Monday that there's no rush to sign either to an extension before this summer's training camp:

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said "it is not imperative" to ramp up contract extension discussions with players before training camp. Does Dak Prescott deal need to be done before others, given its scale? "Not necessarily. …Pollard has nothing to do with Dak." <a href="https://t.co/QaecRZoGID">pic.twitter.com/QaecRZoGID</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.