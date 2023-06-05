Jerry Jones Talks Possible Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Cowboys Contract Extensions

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has two years left on his contract, while running back Tony Pollard is set to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

But team owner Jerry Jones told reporters Monday that there's no rush to sign either to an extension before this summer's training camp:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

