Lakers' LeBron James Named Official Starter for 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours Race

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be the official starter for June 10's Le Mans 24 Hours.

"There's nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level," James said in a statement. "It's an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans' global stage."

James isn't the first high-profile star from the sporting world to take on the role, as Rafael Nadal (2018) and other athletes have served as starters in the past.

Le Mans 24 Hours is an endurance racing event that is won by a car covering the most ground across a 24-hour period. It has been contested since 1923.