Greg Cronin Hired as Ducks Head Coach; Has 12 Years of Experience as NHL Assistant

AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

The Anaheim Ducks named longtime NHL assistant coach Greg Cronin as their next head coach Monday.

"While we did cast a wide net in searching for the next head coach, it became clear to me that Greg would be the ideal fit for the position," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek told reporters.

"Being a young team, I felt we needed a teacher of the finer points of the game, and someone who has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping them develop into successful NHL players. Greg has done all that and more, and we are excited to name him head coach of the Anaheim Ducks."

Cronin, 60, had been serving as the head coach of the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League since 2018.

Before joining the Eagles, he was an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders for stints dating back to 1999. He also previously served as the head coach at Maine and Northeastern University, along with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

"I'm excited and honored to be named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks," said Cronin. "This team has a fantastic future ahead, and I'm very grateful to the Samueli family and Pat Verbeek for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity."

The Ducks have failed to make the playoffs each of the last five seasons and fired Dallas Eakins in April. Eakins' tenure ended with a franchise-record 13 straight losses to close the 2022-23 season, and the Ducks finished last in the NHL standings.

Anaheim will have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft after dropping below the Chicago Blackhawks in the lottery. University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli is widely projected to be the No. 2 pick and could serve as a franchise cornerstone for Cronin's first attempt at winning at the NHL level.