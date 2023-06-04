Fantasy Alert: Randall Cobb Rumored to Be Part of Jets' WR Rotation for Aaron Rodgers

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers loves him some Randall Cobb. And it might just be enough to keep the veteran wideout fantasy relevant.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported that Cobb is very much part of the "receiver rotation," at least if he can stay healthy:

"If you think Cobb is just going to be a spare part on offense, think again. Not only is he the only pure slot receiver on the roster, but he has the trust of Rodgers—and that counts for a lot. The 32-year-old Cobb still was targeted on 20.6 percent of his routes run last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information data—his highest percentage since 2014."

Now, is Cobb going to be anything more than a WR4 or WR5 that you might have to rely on during the lean bye weeks?

Probably not. Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 on this roster, Allen Lazard is the obvious No. 2 and Mecole Hardman Jr. and Corey Davis are going to push for targets. Hardman is the clearest threat to Cobb as a multi-faceted weapon.

But Cobb has a habit of sticking around with Rodgers under center, and it appears he'll have a role on this Jets' offense. That makes him a player you should at least be monitoring, if not stashing, for your fantasy roster.