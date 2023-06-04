Motorcycle Rider Dies, Cyclist Injured in Crash at Ironman European Championship Race

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Ironman

A motorcycle rider died after colliding head-on with a cyclist during the Ironman European championship in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, according to ESPN.com.

"It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event," event organizers said. "Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time."

Per the report, the motorcycle rider, 70, was traveling along with a camera operator when they crashed with the cyclist. The 26-year-old triathlete "suffered severe injuries," while the camera operator, 50 was also transported to a nearby hospital. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press reported local police are investigating the full circumstances behind the crash.

The race continued, though officials closed the portion of the cycling track where the crash occurred.

France's Denis Chevrot won the race to defend his 2022 title with a final time of 7:26:21.