French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from SaturdayJune 4, 2023
French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday
The seventh day of action at Roland Garros has concluded to bring about the fourth round of this year's French Open in Paris, France.
Polish phenom Iga Swiatek's title defense remains alive, while American Coco Gauff defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva to advance to the fourth round.
Many seeded player's in men's singles, including Casper Ruud (4), Holger Rune (6) and Alexander Zverev (22) advanced to the fourth round with wins on Saturday.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz highlight the tournament's upcoming Day 8, as controversy continues to surround Djokovic, who hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings regarding the crowd and the frequent boos that occur during his play.
Let's break down some of the winners to watch ahead of the fourth round of the French Open, as well as some of the surprising exits we saw on Saturday.
If you'll want to watch Djokovic take on Juan Pablo Varillas as well as the rest of the early action on Sunday, you'll have to set your alarm; play kicks off at 4:00 a.m. ET, which is 10:00 a.m. BST.
Saturday Winners and Losers
The seeded players who were defeated in third-round play include Taylor Fritz (9), Frances Tiafoe (12) and Borna Coric (15) among the men and Elena Rybakina (4) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (23) for the women.
Alexander Zverev defeated Tiafoe Saturday night to advance to the fourth round. The German, who is still looking for his first major win, will face Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.
Casper Ruud, the highest-ranked men's singles player in Saturday's third-round play, defeated China's Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 and will face Nicolas Jarry in the fourth round on Monday.
In women's play, defending women's singles champion Iga Swiatek blanked Wang Xinyu, and she'll get unranked Lesia Tsurenko on Monday.
America's Coco Gauff was challenged by another teenager in Mirra Andreeva but defeated her in three sets to advance to a fourth-round matchup with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
If you're looking forward to Sunday play, though they didn't play on Saturday, Novak Djokovic versus Juan Pablo Varillas is one of the notable early matches to watch on Sunday. Djokovic, 36, is looking for his his 23rd major title and third French Open championship.
And world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka going up against previous French Open finalist Sloane Stephens is appointment viewing on Sunday, literally, as their matchup is the first women's singles match to end the day during this year's tournament.
Select Day 7 Results
Men's Singles
Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5) Frances Tiafoe
Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Daniel Altmaier
Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Taylor Fritz
Holger Rune 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Genaro Olivieri
Yoshihito Nishioka 3-6, 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 Thiago Seyboth Wild
Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 Zhizhen Zhang
Women's Singles
Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Olga Danilovic
Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-1 Bianca Andreescu
Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-0 Xinyu Wang
Coco Gauff 6-7 6-1 6-1 Mirra Andreeva
Full results available at rolandgarros.com.