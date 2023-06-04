French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Saturday

0 of 2

Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The seventh day of action at Roland Garros has concluded to bring about the fourth round of this year's French Open in Paris, France.

Polish phenom Iga Swiatek's title defense remains alive, while American Coco Gauff defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva to advance to the fourth round.

Many seeded player's in men's singles, including Casper Ruud (4), Holger Rune (6) and Alexander Zverev (22) advanced to the fourth round with wins on Saturday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz highlight the tournament's upcoming Day 8, as controversy continues to surround Djokovic, who hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings regarding the crowd and the frequent boos that occur during his play.

Let's break down some of the winners to watch ahead of the fourth round of the French Open, as well as some of the surprising exits we saw on Saturday.

If you'll want to watch Djokovic take on Juan Pablo Varillas as well as the rest of the early action on Sunday, you'll have to set your alarm; play kicks off at 4:00 a.m. ET, which is 10:00 a.m. BST.