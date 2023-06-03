Rangers vs. Islanders, Flyers vs. Devils Announced for 2024 NHL Stadium Series Games

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium has played host to some pretty big events over the years, but it has never hosted an outdoor NHL game.

That's going to change next year.

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will participate in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in February, the league announced Saturday.

The Devils will play the Flyers on Feb. 17 before a New York rivalry showdown between the Rangers and Islanders on Feb. 18.

NHL executive vice president and chief content editor Steve Mayer said Saturday:

"We had always wanted to go back to play a game a MetLife Stadium. It's always been an interest of ours. MetLife is an extremely difficult place to think about doing a Winter Classic because of the two NFL teams that are in that building, the Jets and the Giants. So we also had been talking to them on and off and been interested for a long time.

"There's been many iterations of what we wanted to do here, but when we started getting into the matchups, the game, the tri-state area and the great hockey that right now is being played in the New York area, we felt like, 'Wouldn't this be unique and different?' And always trying to keep the Stadium Series and all our outdoor games fresh and the ideas fresh, wouldn't it be great to go with a doubleheader?"

The Devils-Flyers matchup is slated to be a night game, Mayer said. The timing for the Rangers-Islanders tilt has yet to be determined. Both games will be broadcasted on ESPN.

There are now four outdoor games scheduled for the 2023-24 season.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will compete in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Oct. 29, and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1.

The NHL has hosted a total of 37 regular-season outdoor games in what has become an annual tradition for the league.

The four teams competing in the 2024 Stadium Series are no stranger to taking their talents outdoors.

The Flyers, along with the Boston Bruins, have played the second-most outdoor games in the NHL with five appearances. The Flyers most recently played outdoors against the Bruins in 2021 at Lake Tahoe.

The Rangers have played four outdoor games, the most recent being the 2018 Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field.

The Devils and Islanders have each played outdoors once. They both lost to the Rangers in the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers, Islanders and Devils all reached the playoffs during the 2022-23 season. While The Flyers are more in a rebuilding phase, the team still boasts one of the more popular markets in the NHL.

Given the location of the event and the teams competing, the 2023 Stadium Series should be a hit.