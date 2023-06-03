NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Is Buying 'More Than a Ceremonial Sliver of the Raiders'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady "is believed to be buying something more than a ceremonial sliver" of the Las Vegas Raiders from owner Mark Davis, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez on May 22 that he and Brady had "come to an agreement" for the seven-time Super Bowl winner to join the ownership group.

"We're excited for Tom to join the Raiders," Davis told Gutierrez over the phone. "And it's exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner."

In March, Brady bought an ownership interest in the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, which Davis also owns.

