Dolphins Rumors: Miami Implements Jiu-Jitsu Workouts with Tua Tagovailoa and QBs

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly implemented some Jiu-Jitsu in their quarterback workouts in an effort to prevent Tua Tagovailoa and their other signal-callers from suffering concussions.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said:

"I've checked on his health, I was told he's completely healthy now. Not only that, but he's been working on that Jiu-Jitsu that you've heard about; how to fall forward, how to protect his head in the pocket. Well, I was told the Dolphins actually implemented some of those Jiu-Jitsu workouts with their quarterbacks before practices. So, trying to get everybody used to falling down and being able to protect yourselves.

"I was told Tua is also taking some leadership steps recently. There was a practice where it was a little bit sloppy. He stopped the whole thing, sort of talked to the offense, maybe even laid into them a little bit. I was told that's something Tua would not have done a couple of years ago, but now he's a major voice in Miami."

Per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in March that Tua was practicing Jiu-Jitsu so he could learn how to fall safely after suffering two concussions last season.

