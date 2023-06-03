X

    Matthew Tkachuk Says Panthers Have 'Probably' the Hardest Road to Stanley Cup Ever

    Francisco RosaJune 3, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - MAY 22: Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) adjusts direction to the movement of the puck in the third period during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on Monday, May 22, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It's not lost on Matthew Tkachuk that his run with the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final is one of the more improbable ones in NHL history given the road that they've taken to get there.

    In fact, he wears it proudly. And now, he's looking to finish off this all-time postseason in style with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights and hoist up his first Stanley Cup.

    "We didn't do it the easy way, that's for sure," Tkachuk said at Stanley Cup Final media day in Las Vegas. "For us to knock off this juggernaut in Vegas, it would probably be the hardest road to the Stanley Cup in history. So that's our goal is to knock off this team and see if we can make history."

