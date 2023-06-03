Matthew Tkachuk Says Panthers Have 'Probably' the Hardest Road to Stanley Cup Ever

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's not lost on Matthew Tkachuk that his run with the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final is one of the more improbable ones in NHL history given the road that they've taken to get there.

In fact, he wears it proudly. And now, he's looking to finish off this all-time postseason in style with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights and hoist up his first Stanley Cup.

"We didn't do it the easy way, that's for sure," Tkachuk said at Stanley Cup Final media day in Las Vegas. "For us to knock off this juggernaut in Vegas, it would probably be the hardest road to the Stanley Cup in history. So that's our goal is to knock off this team and see if we can make history."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.