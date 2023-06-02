Chiefs Fan Known as ChiefsAholic Added to Kansas City's Most Wanted Fugitives List

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Xaviar Babudar, who is better known as Kansas City Chiefs superfan "ChiefsAholic," has been placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' Most Wanted Fugitives list, per Heidi Schmidt of Fox4KC.

Babudar is wanted for a bank robbery that took place in Oklahoma in December 2022. He was scheduled to appear at a March court hearing to be arraigned on charges but did not show up, per Schmidt. Babudar reportedly removed his ankle monitor and has been on the run ever since.

Crime Stoppers stated that Babudar is on the Kansas City list because his last known address is in Overland Park, Kansas, per Schmidt. Babudar will be arrested and held on a $1 million bond if found.

Babudar allegedly robbed a Tulsa Teacher's Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma (outside Tulsa) on Dec. 16, according to Schmidt:

"Witnesses told officers the suspect pointed a gun at an employee's chest and told the employee to open the vault, demanding the $100 bills inside. The arrest report says the gunman told the employee if they 'did not open the 100s he would put a bullet in the employee's head.'

"According to the report, the suspect, later identified as Babudar, stuffed a large amount of cash into a bag and left the bank."

Babudar was arrested shortly thereafter.

Per Schmidt, fans have seen ChiefsAholic, who wears a gray wolf costume with a mask, at games since 2015. He routinely attends games and was at Super Bowl LIV in Miami for the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.