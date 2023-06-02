French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Friday

2 of 3

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Alcaraz and Djokovic are now two wins away from facing each other in one of the most anticipated semifinal matches in recent French Open history.

Alcaraz had the smoother day inside Court Philippe-Chatrier than Djokovic.

The top-seeded Spaniard was on the red clay for one hour and 26 minutes fewer than the 22-time major champion, and that could play a role later in the tournament if both players are pushed past three sets.

Alcaraz controlled his third-round battle with Shapovalov, as he produced eight more winners, 15 fewer unforced errors and won 73 percent of his first-serve points compared to 56 percent for Shapovalov.

Djokovic experienced more stress against Davidovich Fokina, especially in the two sets that went to tiebreaks.

Davidovich Fokina tried to wear out Djokovic, but he was unable to maintain that pace in the third set, when Djokovic pulled away.

Djokovic noted the physicality of the three-set match.

"I don't remember when I played last time three hours, two sets. Maybe against Nadal in one of our matches," Djokovic told reporters. "This was looking like if I lost one of the first two sets, it was looking like it was going to go four, five hours. It was just a kind of a day and conditions that were I think very challenging for both players physically."

The No. 3 seed did catch a small break on Friday, as Rublev fell in five sets. No top-10 seeds stand in the way of Djokovic and the semifinal.

Alcaraz may have to deal with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal. The fifth-seeded Greek won in straight sets on Friday and he faces qualifier Sebastian Ofner in the fourth round.

A fresh Tsitsipas could challenge Alcaraz and level out the time on court between the top seed and Djokovic prior to the semifinal.