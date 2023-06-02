Fantasy Alert: Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Being Used at WR During Scrimmages at OTAs

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Detroit Lions have reportedly been testing the versatility of rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs during OTAs.

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, the Lions coaching staff has regularly split Gibbs out wide in team scrimmages, and the first-round pick out of Alabama has looked like a "natural" in those situations.

Pouncy added that Gibbs is "standing out" during OTAs and "looks the part," which is a positive for the Lions, considering they took him at No. 12.

The Lions raised some eyebrows when they used such an early pick on Gibbs, not only because running backs have been devalued in the draft in recent years, but also because they already had a stacked backfield depth chart.

At the time, the Lions had 2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift, plus they signed David Montgomery away from the NFC North rival Chicago Bears in free agency.

The selection of Gibbs prompted the Lions to move on from Swift, though, as they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick, plus a 2023 seventh-round pick swap.

Now, Gibbs and Montgomery are set to be Detroit's running back duo in 2023, and they figure to have fairly defined roles. Montgomery is more of a grinder who can do damage between the tackles, whereas Gibbs is more explosive.

Montgomery's presence could limit Gibbs' carries, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations, but the rookie should still have plenty of value both to the Lions and to fantasy football managers.

The fact that head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are experimenting with Gibbs splitting out wide could be a sign that they intend to get both Gibbs and Montgomery on the field at times.

Also, Gibbs figures to be the primary pass-catching back for Detroit, which is essentially the Swift role.

Swift had 48 receptions last season despite missing three games and 62 catches the year before despite missing four contests.

After ranking fifth in the NFL in scoring last season, the Lions figure to have an explosive offense again in 2023, and that should make Gibbs a popular selection in fantasy football leagues in the coming months.