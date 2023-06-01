Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says He's 'Not Even Distracted' by Contract Extension Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Through the first few years of his NFL career, CeeDee Lamb has positioned himself for a potentially big payday. And with two years remaining on his rookie contract, talks about an extension are starting to swirl around the All-Pro receiver.

But none of that is distracting Lamb as he begins to gear up for his fourth season in the league. He knows that it'll resolve itself if he just sticks to what has made him so successful thus far.

"Quite honestly, I'll be 100 percent honest, I'm not even distracted," Lamb said. "The money, definitely worried about it, but it's not something that's on my mind every day or when I come to the building. I'm not thinking about how much money I'm gonna make if I do this. It's really all about coming in, showing my worth and letting everything else handle itself."

