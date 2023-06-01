Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's 'Probably Going to Play Like 8 Positions' in 2023

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive players in football during his short two-year tenure in the NFL.

Apparently, Parsons' jack-of-all-trades ability will be utilized a bunch this season, as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed.

Jon Machota of The Athletic gave a snapshot on how the Cowboys have utilized him in different ways over the past two years.

Eric Eager of SumerSports (then of PFF) gave this detailed breakdown of Parsons' usage in 2021.

The 2022 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year runner-up amassed 13.5 sacks, 65 tackles (42 solo), 26 quarterback hits and three fumble recoveries. The year before, Parsons racked up 13 sacks, 84 tackles (64 solo) and 30 quarterback hits en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He's been a sack artist through two seasons, but Parsons told reporters he's looking to make an impact in any way, per ESPN's Calvin Watkins.

He'll apparently get a chance to do that in a variety of spots on the field in 2023, which begins with Dallas traveling to New York to visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 10.