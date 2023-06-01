X

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says He's 'Probably Going to Play Like 8 Positions' in 2023

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 1, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) smiles as he leaves the field following an NFL wild-card football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
    AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive players in football during his short two-year tenure in the NFL.

    Apparently, Parsons' jack-of-all-trades ability will be utilized a bunch this season, as Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on his usage in 2023: "We're doing a lot of special things. I don't want to give a lot away right now, but it's going to be a really cool year. I'm probably going to play like eight positions this year. Don't even ask me" which ones.

    Jon Machota of The Athletic gave a snapshot on how the Cowboys have utilized him in different ways over the past two years.

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Micah Parsons snap counts:<br><br>Year 1: 374 on the defensive line, 498 at linebacker<br><br>Year 2: 738 on the defensive line, 171 at linebacker

    Eric Eager of SumerSports (then of PFF) gave this detailed breakdown of Parsons' usage in 2021.

    Eric Eager 📊🏈 @ericeager_

    for the folks who say Micah Parsons is an edge<br><br>there were four games where he played basically edge only because of injuries, and the rest of the games he was predominantly an off-ball linebacker<br><br>Micah Parsons is a linebacker who can play edge defender <a href="https://t.co/rcjJlM00MS">pic.twitter.com/rcjJlM00MS</a>

    The 2022 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year runner-up amassed 13.5 sacks, 65 tackles (42 solo), 26 quarterback hits and three fumble recoveries. The year before, Parsons racked up 13 sacks, 84 tackles (64 solo) and 30 quarterback hits en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

    He's been a sack artist through two seasons, but Parsons told reporters he's looking to make an impact in any way, per ESPN's Calvin Watkins.

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Micah Parsons said he doesn't want a sack title, "I'm kinda off the sack wave. I'm on the impact wave." Parsons noted Aaron Donald makes impactful plays without sacks and said "I want to be 'a' guy, not one of the guys."

    He'll apparently get a chance to do that in a variety of spots on the field in 2023, which begins with Dallas traveling to New York to visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 10.

