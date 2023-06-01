MLB Trade Rumors: Reds 'in No Hurry' to Move Jonathan India amid Elly De La Cruz Buzz

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz is closing in on his Major League Baseball debut, and there are questions about Jonathan India's future with the franchise in 2023 and beyond.

Teams have inquired about India's availability leading up to the Aug. 1 trade deadline, but the franchise is "in no hurry" to move the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

While India plays second base and Cruz is a shortstop, the Reds still have a predicament in the infield to solve—albeit it's a good problem to have.

Cruz is the fourth-best prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, behind Jordan Walker (St. Louis Cardinals), Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) and Jackson Holliday (Baltimore Orioles). The Reds believe he could be one of the best shortstops in the league, and he's expected to be the team's starter at the position once he gets promoted.

Cruz, 21, is playing for the Triple-A Louisville Bats. He's slashing .303/.401/.648 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 34 games.

When Cruz is promoted, Matt McLain, who is Cincinnati's top shortstop on the Major League club, will likely be shifted back to second base as the Reds believe he has the potential to be one of the best defensive second basemen in the majors.

That leads to questions surrounding India and where he will play once Cruz is promoted. It's possible the Reds could use him as their designated hitter, or they could flip him to left field.

India is under club control through the 2026 season and has three years of arbitration eligibility. If he does get traded at some point, he'll likely cost a fortune given his performance and the term on his contract.

The 26-year-old is in his third major league season and is having another stellar year. Entering Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, he is slashing .282/.369/.426 with five home runs, 24 RBI and eight stolen bases in 55 games.

The Reds sit third in the NL Central with a 26-29 record, 2.5 games back of the first-place Brewers.