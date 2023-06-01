French Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Thursday

2 of 4

Clive Mason/Getty Images

The best four players in the top half of the women's draw controlled their second-round matches on Thursday.

Gauff, Jabeur, Rybakina and Swiatek all were on the court for less than 90 minutes. Swiatek's one hour, 29-minute victory over Claire Liu was the longest of the quartet.

Swiatek was expected to dominate the early rounds at Roland Garros because she has two titles in the last three years.

The No. 1 seed replicated her first-round performance on Thursday. She played a tight first set before sweeping all six games in the second set.

Swiatek looks like she will cruise to the quarterfinals since there are three unseeded women left in her part of the draw, but keep an eye on Bianca Andreescu, who looks to be in some of her best form since winning the 2019 U.S. Open. Swiatek and Andreescu could meet in the fourth round.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, looked sharper on Thursday than she did in her three-set first-round win. She needed just 68 minutes to beat Julia Grabher.

Gauff faces an interesting third-round matchup against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who has not lost more than two games in a set in two matches.

Rybakina's quest for a second French Open quarterfinal appearance in three years and a third major final in a year is off to a fantastic start.

The No. 4 seed has the toughest draw in front of her to reach the final eight. There are two seeded players left in her portion of the draw. Swiatek, Gauff and Jabeur are the only ranked players remaining in their parts of the bracket.

Jabeur is in search of her third final in the last four Grand Slam tournaments. She is also looking for her first advancement past the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Only one of the four players will make it to the final, but if the first two rounds are any indication, we could be in for two strong quarterfinals and a memorable semifinal between from the quartet.