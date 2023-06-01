DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: WR Seeking Contract Similar to Odell Beckham Jr.'s $15M Deal

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly seeking a contract similar to the one wideout Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, two anonymous NFL executives indicated that Hopkins would like something close to the one-year deal OBJ signed with Baltimore, which is worth $15 million plus $3 million in incentives.

Rather than trade him, the Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins last week, terminating the final two years of his contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.