Fantasy Alert: Browns Focused On 'Feeding' Elijah Moore After Trade from Jets

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly emphasizing wide receiver Elijah Moore's role in their offense during OTAs.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, "feeding" Moore has been among the major focal points for the Browns during practice sessions.

Moore was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft, and the Ole Miss product showed a great deal of potential as a rookie, recording 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games.

Big things were expected out of him in 2022 as the complement to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson, but Moore fell out of favor, finishing with just 37 grabs for 446 yards and one score in 16 games.

Mediocre quarterback play from Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco was an issue, but Moore's usage was also questionable, as he finished just fourth on the team in both receptions and receiving yardage.

The Jets upgraded at quarterback significantly this offseason by acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, but they also made major moves at wideout, signing Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Moore was the odd man out, leading to the decision to trade him and a third-round pick to the Browns for a second-round pick.

Now, Moore is in line to operate as the Browns' primary slot receiver with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones starting outside.

Moore will also enjoy a quarterback upgrade from what he had in New York with Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball.

In six games last season after returning from a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Watson largely struggled, completing just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler in four seasons with the Houston Texans, though, and should be far more acclimated to the Cleveland offense in his first full season with the organization.

Cooper is likely to remain the Browns' No. 1 target and Watson's top option, but with all of the defensive attention Cooper is likely to attract, Moore should get plenty of one-on-one looks out of the slot.

Given that information and Moore's explosiveness, he could prove to be one of the top wide receiver steals in fantasy football drafts this offseason.