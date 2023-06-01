Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on 'FOH' Tweet: Felt I Should've Been 1st Team All-NBA

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell is not happy he wasn't named to the All-NBA First Team this season.

On May 10, the NBA announced the first team, which included Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. That same day, Mitchell tweeted, "FOH lol," seemingly voicing his displeasure with the voting.

During an appearance on Sideline Stroll with Ros, hosted by Ros Gold-Onwude on Wednesday, Mitchell addressed the tweet and confirmed he was upset about missing out on the first team.

"I just felt I should have been first team," Mitchell said. "That's one of my goals for next year is to be first team, and I felt like I was good enough, but obviously the media members did not, so."

Mitchell added: "... I feel I should have made it. Who comes off? I don't really care who it is as long as I'm on first team in my head, but it didn't happen."

Mitchell was named to the All-NBA Second Team. He received 45 first-team votes, 36 second-team votes and 16 third-team votes for a total of 349 points.

It marked the first time in his six-year career that he was named to an All-NBA Team.

The 2022-23 campaign marked Mitchell's first season in Cleveland after the Utah Jazz sent him to the Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade in September.

The 26-year-old went on to put together the best statistical season of his career, averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 68 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from deep.

However, for Mitchell to have made the first team, he would have had to supplant either Dončić or Gilgeous-Alexander.

There's no question about Dončić's first-team selection given his otherworldly performance in 2022-23. Although the Dallas Mavericks missed the playoffs, the 24-year-old still averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 66 games while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The argument would then come down to Mitchell and Gilgeous-Alexander, who also put together an incredible season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 24-year-old averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block in 68 games while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep.

While Gilgeous-Alexander had the better statistical season, it's worth noting that Mitchell did help lift the Cavaliers into the postseason, while the Thunder missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

Obviously that didn't impact the voting much, and Mitchell is likely going to need to be better statistically in 2023-24 if he wants to be selected to the first team.