Lionel Messi's PSG Exit Confirmed by Galtier amid Barcelona, Al-Hilal Rumors

Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi is leaving at the end of the 2022-23 season.

He told reporters Thursday he "had the privilege of managing the best player in the history of football":

ESPN's Mark Ogden reported in April that Messi was considering a deal with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. French newspaper L'Equipe (via the Daily Mail's Samuel Draper) reported, however, the 35-year-old could sign a contract with Inter Miami that would allow him to be loaned to Barcelona for a period of time.

