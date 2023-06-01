X

    Lionel Messi's PSG Exit Confirmed by Galtier amid Barcelona, Al-Hilal Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 1, 2023

    STRASBOURG, FRANCE - MAY 27: Leo Messi of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the Ligue 1 match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on May 27, 2023 in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)
    Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi is leaving at the end of the 2022-23 season.

    He told reporters Thursday he "had the privilege of managing the best player in the history of football":

    B/R Football @brfootball

    PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirms Saturday's match against Clermont will be Leo Messi's final game for the club:<br><br>"I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football." 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/EsM9f8nJt5">pic.twitter.com/EsM9f8nJt5</a>

    ESPN's Mark Ogden reported in April that Messi was considering a deal with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. French newspaper L'Equipe (via the Daily Mail's Samuel Draper) reported, however, the 35-year-old could sign a contract with Inter Miami that would allow him to be loaned to Barcelona for a period of time.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.