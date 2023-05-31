X

    Titans' Will Levis Helped by Playing in Pro-Style Offense at Kentucky, QB Coach Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 31, 2023

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during the NFL football team's OTA practices Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    AP Photo/George Walker IV

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is receiving good early reviews so far, with quarterbacks coach Charles London telling reporters how the ex-Kentucky signal-caller's role in a pro-style offense in college has helped him transition to the pros.

    TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL

    Will Levis has already made a good impression on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> QB coach Charles London. <a href="https://t.co/Gdpmnew5Eo">pic.twitter.com/Gdpmnew5Eo</a>

    "I think Will's done a good job of just coming in, keeping his mouth shut, and going to work," London said per ESPN's Turron Davenport (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk).

    "Obviously, he played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, so he's been in the huddle, he's called plays, he's been under center. And I think that kind of helped him with his transition so far. But we just ask him the same thing we ask the other quarterbacks — just come out every day and get better, try to improve on the mistakes from the day before."

    Levis was widely expected to land in the first round of the NFL draft, with some prognosticators predicting a top-five landing spot. However, he ended up going 33rd overall (first pick in the second round) to the Titans.

    Levis could have the chance to prove any doubters wrong.

    Tennessee's quarterback room features veteran starter Ryan Tannehill as well as second-year pro Malik Willis, a third-round choice in the 2022 draft. There's questions about the future of the position, with Tannehill's contract containing two void years in 2024 and 2025.

    Levis could very well be the long-term answer, and he appears to have gotten off to a good start in Nashville at offseason team activities.