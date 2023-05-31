Giants HC Comments on Potential DeAndre Hopkins Contract amid Chiefs, Bills Rumors

AP Photo/David Richard

Head coach Brian Daboll did not rule out the possibility of the New York Giants signing free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when asked about it Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Daboll said the following about the team's potential interest in Hopkins (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper): "Anytime there's someone that's available as a free agent, [general manager Joe Schoen] and his staff are going to look into it. Research it. We talk about a lot of different players. Regardless of who it is, that's part of our job is to make sure we're doing our due diligence."

The Giants have an obvious need at wideout, but they haven't been mentioned much by insiders and experts as a top contender for Hopkins' services following his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, and said his "money" is on the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs finding a way to sign Hopkins because they are in an "arms race" in the AFC.

Last season, despite getting minimal production from the wide receiver position, the Giants went 9-7-1 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They also won their first playoff game since 2011.

Running back Saquon Barkley was the lifeblood of the offense, earning his first Pro Bowl nod since his rookie year in 2018, but quarterback Daniel Jones made strides as well.

Jones was able to improve in his first season under Daboll despite his top pass-catcher among wideouts being Richie James with 57 receptions. Darius Slayton led all Giants wide receivers with 724 yards, and James and Isaiah Hodgins tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with just four.

Hopkins appeared in only nine games for the Cards last season because he missed six games as a result of a performance-enhancing drug policy violation, and another two games due to injury.

Even so, he finished with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns, meaning he was on pace for an All-Pro-caliber season had he played all 17 games.

While Hopkins will be 31 when the 2023 season begins, he showed last season that he is still an elite talent. He also owns an impressive track record that includes five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods in 10 NFL seasons with the Houston Texans and Cardinals.

The Giants already made moves to improve their pass-catching group this offseason, acquiring tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

They also signed wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency and selected Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Still, the Giants are lacking a clear No. 1 guy in the passing game, and Hopkins could be precisely that for Jones.

If winning a Super Bowl in the near future is high on Hopkins' list of priorities, though, it could be tough for the Giants to compete with teams such as the Bills and Chiefs in signing him.