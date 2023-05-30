WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Battleground 2023

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Battleground 2023May 30, 2023
After an exciting NXT Battleground, the stars of WWE NXT were set a new path on the May 30 episode of the gold brand.
Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would write the final chapter of their personal rivalry, battling inside a Weaponized Steel Cage.
Carmelo Hayes would speak after his impressive NXT Championship defense over Bron Breakker. Tiffany Stratton would hold a "Tiffybration" to celebrate her NXT Women's Championship victory.
We were also likely to hear from defending champions Gallus and Wes Lee. The mystery attacker of Roxanne Perez as well as Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo and Sol Ruca would finally reveal herself.
NXT had a chance to build upon the momentum from an exciting night including a brutal main event that was certain to turn some heads.
Weaponized Steel Cage: Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne
- NXT showed an in-depth vignette of this feud to start the show.
- Jayne attacked Dolin from behind during her former friend's entrance.
- Vic Joseph announced that both women had agreed that this would be decided by pinfall or submission only. This was a smart move to sell the personal rivalry.
- Dolin used an orange baseball bat wrapped in thorns to punish Jayne.
- While the crowd was demanding tables per usual, Dolin set up a pile of five steel chairs. Jayne turned it around and threw her rival onto the chairs.
Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin wanted to punish each other, but it was Dolin that had the last laugh. She chokeslammed her former friend through a table to take the win.
By the third minute, it was obvious this would be the best match these two have had. Leaning into the stipulation, the two used every weapon available to them to keep the action fresh.
The match started strong and could not quite keep pace throughout. It could have also been more physical. However, it was still the best either woman has looked since they started feuding with one another.
The right woman emerged victorious. Dolin is more popular and has more experience. She still needs to show that she can hang with the top women in NXT though. She could be a challenger for Tiffany Stratton if she can take the next step in the ring.
It was questionable to put the biggest match of the night on as the opener. However, by focusing on the rivalry from the moment the show started over recapping NXT Battleground, it came off as a delayed part of the premium live event, which added prestige to the contest.
Dolin def. Jayne by pinfall.
B+
