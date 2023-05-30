WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Battleground 2023

1 of 1

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin wanted to punish each other, but it was Dolin that had the last laugh. She chokeslammed her former friend through a table to take the win.



By the third minute, it was obvious this would be the best match these two have had. Leaning into the stipulation, the two used every weapon available to them to keep the action fresh.

The match started strong and could not quite keep pace throughout. It could have also been more physical. However, it was still the best either woman has looked since they started feuding with one another.

The right woman emerged victorious. Dolin is more popular and has more experience. She still needs to show that she can hang with the top women in NXT though. She could be a challenger for Tiffany Stratton if she can take the next step in the ring.

It was questionable to put the biggest match of the night on as the opener. However, by focusing on the rivalry from the moment the show started over recapping NXT Battleground, it came off as a delayed part of the premium live event, which added prestige to the contest.



Result

Dolin def. Jayne by pinfall.



Grade

B+

Notable Moments