49ers Rumors: Trey Lance Getting All QB1 Reps at OTAs amid Brock Purdy's Elbow Injury

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Trey Lance is receiving first-team reps at the San Francisco 49ers' OTA sessions, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington on NFL Live Wednesday.

"Trey Lance is the guy during OTAs who's been taking all the first-team reps; he's healthy at this point. Sam Darnold really getting backup duty as he kinda gets his playbook under his belt. But for now, Trey Lance getting his opportunity with those first-team reps."

The 49ers are currently without Brock Purdy, who suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow during the NFC Championship Game last year.

However, it looks like Purdy could be at or close to 100 percent before the 49ers' season begins on Sept. 10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers also have Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, after adding him in free agency from the Carolina Panthers. Brandon Allen, a seven-year NFL veteran who has played 15 games (nine starts), is also in the mix.

Lance served as the backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021 before taking over QB1 duties in 2022.

Unfortunately, Lance suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage on Sept. 18 against the Seattle Seahawks and missed the rest of the season. He had surgery to repair the damage the following day but went through another operation in December to remove "hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle," per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

In eight games (four starts) over two seasons, Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for five touchdowns (three interceptions) and 797 yards (7.8 Y/A) and a 99.6 quarterback rating. He's also rushed for 235 yards and one score on 54 carries.

San Francisco selected Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, while Purdy came aboard as the final choice in the 2022 draft.

Purdy was simply sensational last year, though, and very well could be QB1 when he's good to go. In nine games (five starts), Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns (four interceptions) and 1,374 yards (8.1 Y/A). He went 41-of-63 for 569 yards and three touchdowns (no picks) in the playoffs.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic had this to say on the matter on May 24:

"Purdy is QB1. Nothing is guaranteed or permanent in football, but the entire premise of the 49ers' QB situation, at this point, is that Purdy is first among equals because he earned it last December and January. Everything else — Lance's practice time, Darnold's arrival, the blurry timeline for Purdy's return to full-go action — is about caution, not uncertainty."

He also relayed this quote from head coach Kyle Shanahan, who had this to say about the current QB situation: "I don't want to compare it to other years, but we have two guys who are talented enough to be taken in the top five of the draft and we have another guy who played like it last year."

Ultimately, Lance taking QB1 reps at the moment is not necessarily a guarantee he'll be doing so in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. It's not 100 percent clear who will be right now, though, as Purdy continues his rehab in hopes of being ready for Week 1.