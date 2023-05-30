Report: DeAndre Hopkins-Chiefs Trade Talks Hit Snag After Odell Beckham Jr. Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins might be on the Kansas City Chiefs if it wasn't for...Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the lucrative contract that Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens priced Hopkins out of Kansas City's comfort zone:

"Kansas City made progress toward a deal, but things went a little sideways when Beckham got $15 million in base pay from Baltimore, making Hopkins feel like he should land at least that much, given that Beckham didn't play last year. The Chiefs wound up giving free-agent left tackle Donovan Smith a deal structured similarly to the offer they made Hopkins, which will make it more difficult for Kansas City to circle back."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.