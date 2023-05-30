Redrafting Matthew Tkachuk and the Top 10 of 2016 NHL Draft

0 of 10

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Matthew Tkachuk has taken over the NHL this postseason in helping lead the Florida Panthers to a Stanley Cup Final appearance as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

But it's not just about a couple of series in one postseason that has helped elevate him to the league's elite.

Over the past two regular seasons, the 25-year-old has topped the 100-point mark each year, is an MVP finalist this season and has been one of the most productive players in the league.

Since the start of the 2021-22 regular season, he ranks 11th in goals (82), third in assists (131) and third in total points (213). Along with the box-score numbers, he has also been one of the league's most dominant players in driving possession.

Of the 578 skaters who have played at least 1,000 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey the past two years, Tkachuk ranks third in total shot attempt share, second in goals scored share, fifth in expected goals share, second in scoring chance share and third in high-danger scoring chance share, per Natural Stat Trick.

Add in the fact that he is one of the NHL's most effective pests and forecheckers, and you have the total package of a player.

With that in mind, we decided to go back to the 2016 NHL draft (where Tkachuk went No. 6 overall to the Calgary Flames) and redraft the top 10 with the benefit of hindsight.

Where would Tkachuk go today knowing everything we know? And what would the rest of the top 10 look like?

Let's dig into it.