Broncos Rumors: Russell Wilson 'Really Excited' About 'Synergy' of Payton's Offense

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly looking forward to running a new offense in his second season with the organization and first under new head coach Sean Payton.

Appearing Monday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the following about Wilson:

"I was told Russell Wilson made it a point this offseason to slim down; 'lean and mean' is what he told the media just this week. And also, I'm told, he's really excited about the direction of the offense, the organization of it, the synergy behind how they're going to organize the play calling and get the offense right.

"Because when you talk to people about Denver's offense last year, they compare it to sort of taking plays and throwing it against the wall to see what stuck. So, there just wasn't a lot of feel or organization behind that; where now in Sean Payton's offense, you know what you're getting; the play action, limiting turnovers, taking the deep shots when they are there, so Wilson's really excited about that part of it."

Prior to the 2022 season, the Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in one of the NFL's biggest blockbuster trades in years.

In exchange for the nine-time Pro Bowler and likely future Hall of Famer, Denver sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle.

While the Seahawks parlayed all of that capital into a shocking playoff appearance last season, the Broncos were among the worst teams in the league.

Denver went just 5-12, resulting in the in-season firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who lasted just 15 games into his tenure.

After largely playing spectacularly in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, including winning a Super Bowl, Wilson struggled through what was by far the worst season of his career in 2022.

The 34-year-old veteran completed a career-worst 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards, a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Wilson failed to deliver a quality season despite being surrounded with some talented weapons, including wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and running back Javonte Williams, the latter of whom suffered a torn ACL in Week 4.

Denver will return much of the same supporting cast, but Payton is the big difference-maker, as he enjoyed a massive amount of success during his 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Payton helped mold Drew Brees into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in New Orleans, so it is understandable why Wilson is reportedly excited to work with him.