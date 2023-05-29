Raiders' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/John Locher

While general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were hired last year, their rebuild of the Las Vegas Raiders begins in earnest this season.

Familiar faces such as quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller, tight end Foster Moreau and pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell are gone, and the front office added a host of new players during free agency and the draft.

While the roster is much different than it was a few months ago, that doesn't necessarily mean it's better. Instead of angling for a playoff bid, Las Vegas is likely to use this season to determine which players have the potential to be long-term centerpieces.



With new veterans at multiple key positions and several promising rookie prospects entering the equation, the Raiders will have several critical position battles during the remainder of organized team activities (OTAs), minicamps and training camp. Below, we'll examine three of the most important competitions for fans to follow in the coming months.

