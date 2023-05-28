Jimmy Butler: Heat Were 'Smiling' When Huddling Up After Celtics' Buzzer-Beater Win

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat are one loss away from becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, but their confidence apparently is still high.

"When we huddle up after the game, after a tough loss like this one, everybody is smiling because we know we're very capable of it, I'm telling you, and we are not going to let up," Jimmy Butler said after Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

"I'm not going to let anybody quit. I'm not going to let our guys quit. I don't give a damn what happens. We're going to go in there and we're going to win."

Miami finding a way to emotionally bounce back from Saturday's loss would be impressive.

After all, it looked like it was going to win the series and clinch a spot in the NBA Finals when Butler calmly sank three free throws to take a one-point lead with three seconds remaining. The Heat were down by double digits in the final four minutes, and they seemed to complete the comeback when Marcus Smart's three-pointer on the ensuing possession rimmed out.

However, nobody boxed out Derrick White, and the Celtics guard scored on a putback as time expired and saved Boston's season.

The Celtics have all the momentum now after three straight wins and are heading back home for Monday's Game 7. Yet Butler still believes his team can do the improbable and bounce back from Saturday's stunning loss.