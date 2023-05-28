Raiders Rumors: 'Expectation Is' Jimmy Garoppolo Will Return from Injury for Camp

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined for the end of the 2022 season when he was on the San Francisco 49ers with a foot injury that required surgery, but the Las Vegas Raiders expect their new quarterback to be available for training camp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed the veteran's status during an appearance on SportsCenter:

"I talked to somebody with the organization who said the expectation is that he'll be there for training camp. There's nothing firm and fast right now on his schedule of that, but there's a pretty good feeling he should be able to get a full workload this year. Now, he's going to have to pass a physical down the road. His money is guaranteed for this year, $22.5 million. That's in place unless something falls apart here with the foot and he can't play. Right now they've got Aidan O'Connell, fourth-round rookie who should get a lot of reps this offseason, and Brian Hoyer, who's been around the league for a while. So, they at least have some contingency plans in the short term."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that Garoppolo's three-year deal worth up to $72.8 million with the Raiders includes a waiver and release clause deemed Addendum G that addresses the injury.

Included in Addendum G is language in which the quarterback "expressly acknowledges and waives the risk of further injury" and "waives all claims against the Raiders, the league, and anyone else who could be responsible for anything related to the condition."

What's more, the clause "preserves the team's ability to terminate the agreement with no further obligation" for anything related to the addendum.

Whether Garoppolo remains healthy this season will likely make the difference in whether the Raiders can compete in the daunting AFC West.

They have plenty of skill with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and others, but Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell as the backup quarterback options don't exactly inspire much confidence. Garoppolo, with a 40-17 record as a starter, does, and the Raiders at least expect him to be healthy by training camp even if they took a number of precautions with the contract.