Budda Baker to Report to Cardinals 'When It's Time to Be There' Despite Trade Request

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker turned heads this offseason with a trade request, but that apparently won't stop him from arriving at training camp when the time comes.

"I'll be there when it's time to be there," he said during a discussion with Cameron Cox of 12 News in Arizona:

The comments come as the safety has been absent from voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities.

He could be in line for a new contract in the near future since he has a club option for 2024 before potential free agency in 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Baker either wanted to be traded or become the highest-paid safety in the league.

According to Spotrac, the 27-year-old is ninth in the NFL among safeties with a total contract value of $59 million. That is well below Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, who paces the position group at $76.5 million.

Around that time, Baker notably posted a GIF of Michael Jordan from The Last Dance documentary highlighting when things "became personal" for the all-time great:

Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital reported "that Budda Baker MJ tweet is very likely about unhappiness with the Cardinals."

Yet the Washington product seemed ready to focus on football in his latest comments.

"For me personally, I'm just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect. Letting my agent handle all that type of stuff," he told Cox. "I'm continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic, being the best person I can be outside of football and just enjoying life. Enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day, and just excited to go back and play football again."

A trade wouldn't be particularly surprising considering where the Cardinals are as an organization.

They are coming off a 4-13 campaign with a new general manager (Monti Ossenfort) and head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and just released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. What's more, quarterback Kyler Murray may miss time in 2023 as he recovers from a torn ACL.

That screams rebuilding, and trading a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro at safety who is in the middle of his prime would likely help Arizona get some significant draft capital back in return.