Everything You Need to Know For WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE

This year's Night of Champions pay-per-view will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this weekend in what will be the first of several big events on Saturday and Sunday.

The first few Saudi shows felt disconnected from the ongoing storylines in WWE, but for the past few years, these events have felt like any other PPV. We get big matches, storyline progression and a few surprises if we're lucky.

Not only will we see the second showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, but we will also witness the crowning of a new world heavyweight champion.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event.