Everything You Need to Know For WWE Night of Champions 2023

Everything You Need to Know For WWE Night of Champions 2023May 27, 2023
This year's Night of Champions pay-per-view will emanate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this weekend in what will be the first of several big events on Saturday and Sunday.
The first few Saudi shows felt disconnected from the ongoing storylines in WWE, but for the past few years, these events have felt like any other PPV. We get big matches, storyline progression and a few surprises if we're lucky.
Not only will we see the second showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, but we will also witness the crowning of a new world heavyweight champion.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Saturday's Night of Champions premium live event.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 1 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 12 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Match Card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)
- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali (Intercontinental Championship)
- Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
Here is the full rundown for Night of Champions:
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Night of Champions. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
