DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Chiefs Received Permission to Discuss Trade Before Release

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs "received permission" from the Arizona Cardinals to contact veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason and even spoke to him before the draft, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Breer added that Kansas City "likes him, but the deal they gave Donovan Smith makes [the money] tough."

