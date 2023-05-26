Patriots Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Contract to Be Pursued After Cardinals Release

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to pursue veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency following his release from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have a "level of interest" in Hopkins and are "more likely" to sign him in free agency than they would have been to trade for him and take on his existing contract.

Matt Lombardo of Heavy On Sports added that a source told him, "Don't rule New England out" in the sweepstakes for D-Hop.

