DeAndre Hopkins' Release Stuns NFL Twitter as Speculation over Next Team Runs Rampant

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Arizona Cardinals left the NFL world buzzing Friday with the announcement that they released veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins with two years remaining on his contract.

Hopkins had been the constant subject of trade rumors and speculation this offseason, but with the Cards apparently unable to find a suitable offer on the trade market, they decided to cut ties with the five-time Pro Bowler, making him a free agent.

That shocking move led to plenty of reaction on Twitter, including opinions and predictions from experts regarding where Hopkins could or should sign:

Multiple teams were mentioned as logical landing spots for Hopkins, but perhaps none makes more sense than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hopkins has mentioned his desire to play with two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have a clear need at wide receiver after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots in free agency.

The Pats were also mentioned in numerous tweets, but it is unclear if Hopkins would want to play under offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien after the two didn't see eye to eye during their time together with the Houston Texans.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is another player who Hopkins has praised, and he would form a spectacular one-two punch with Stefon Diggs, but the Bills don't have a massive need at wideout and may not have the money needed to sign D-Hop.

The Baltimore Ravens have rebuilt their receiving corps this offseason by signing Odell Beckham Jr. and selecting Zay Flowers in the first round of the draft. Quarterback Lamar Jackson already has a hugely upgraded group of weapons, and Hopkins could be the finishing touch.

Hopkins figures to have a fairly robust market for his services, and where he ends up could ultimately depend on what he values more between landing a significant contract and contending for a Super Bowl. Most top teams may not be able to offer him much money.