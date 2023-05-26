'NFL Sunday Ticket' to Offer Unlimited Simultaneous At-Home Streams on YouTube TV

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Fans purchasing NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV will be able to watch football games from any device in their house.

YouTube TV announced on Friday that unlimited simultaneous at-home streams will be included with a purchase of the NFL game package.

The streamer added viewers on the go will have access to two additional streams on their devices.

Prior to the updated announcement, Jay Peters of The Verge noted the streaming service was only offering viewers a maximum of two screens for Sunday Ticket.

Sunday Ticket was exclusive to DirecTV since its inception in 1994.

The NFL sold Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV for $2 billion annually over seven years starting with the 2023 season. The NFL game package is available as its own separate entity for consumers who aren't subscribed to the streaming service.

YouTube TV is the NFL's latest foray into the streaming market. Thursday Night Football moved to Amazon Prime last season as part of an 11-year rights deal. Peacock is going to be the exclusive home for one wild-card playoff game next season.