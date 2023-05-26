DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals WR Unlikely to Move Until Nov. Deadline

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Despite plenty of buzz this offseason, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly nowhere close to being traded.

Mike Jones of The Athletic said he spoke to six anonymous NFL executives, all of whom had heard "no chatter" recently about teams pursuing a trade for Hopkins. Two of the execs added that a Hopkins trade "likely" won't happen until around the time of the NFL trade deadline in November.

Hopkins is under contract for two more seasons with a base salary of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024.

Aside from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, it can be argued that no major name has been more present in trade rumors and speculation this offseason than Hopkins.

With quarterback Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL, the Cards feel like a team in rebuild mode that could potentially have the worst record in the NFL in 2023.

Since Hopkins will turn 31 years old next month and would presumably like to contend for a Super Bowl in the near future, Arizona may not be the most sensible fit for him.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March that trade talks involving Hopkins were "ramping up," but nothing came of them and he remained on the Cardinals' roster through the draft, which may be a sign that the Cards' asking price was too high in the eyes of interested teams.

While no trade has happened, Hopkins has not been shy about publicly identifying some teams and quarterbacks he would like to play with if a trade does happen.

During a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast (h/t Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports), Hopkins named Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers as some of the signal-callers he would like to join forces with.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has consistently been among the NFL's top wideouts since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2013.

He has reached the 1,000-yard mark on six occasions, reeled in at least 100 catches four times and scored double-digit touchdowns three times.

In his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins finished with 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. The past two seasons have been a struggle due to injuries and other factors, however.

An injury cost Hopkins seven games in 2021, and he was then suspended for the first six games of 2022 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, and missed eight games overall.

Hopkins was still hugely productive when on the field last season, recording 64 grabs for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, and he could still prove to be an ideal trade target for a team in need of wide receiver help during the 2023 campaign.