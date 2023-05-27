Best Potential Fits for 2024 NFL Draft's Most Needy Teams

Best Potential Fits for 2024 NFL Draft's Most Needy TeamsMay 27, 2023
As excitement grows for the most recent draft class with ongoing minicamps, each organization's front office must keep in mind the next steps toward proper team-building. It's back to the future, with the next cycle of talent already on the horizon.
A majority of franchises are consumed by what will happen during the 2023 campaign, as they are in position to compete at a high level. That's not the case for every NFL squad, whether those teams are willing to admit it or not.
The seven longest shots for the upcoming season, according to DraftKings, must know deep down that they're still laying the groundwork to compete at a high level for an extended period.
One more difference-maker from the '24 class may be all that's needed to morph a floundering roster into a strong foundation. Early looks at the next crop of talent indicate multiple elite prospects near the top of the group, with those being significantly higher graded than this year's counterparts.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
To understand where the Arizona Cardinals organization currently stands among the NFL's pecking order, a quote from another NFC executive best summed up this offseason's approach.
"It looks like Arizona has a structure, has a plan, after years of just collecting players without discipline, without thought to the total build," the exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando.
The Cardinals have the longest odds of winning the Super Bowl and Bleacher Report recently named them as having the league's worst roster. The interesting aspect of Arizona's current setup is that the team already has its franchise quarterback in place.
Now, the front office should seriously consider the possibility of drafting USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye if everything holds serve and the Cardinals end up with the first or second overall pick. At this point in time, Kyler Murray being the Cardinals' quarterback into 2024 and beyond is a better assumption. As such, the more logical route would be drafting the class' highest graded non-quarterback.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. can make a strong argument that he's the best overall prospect regardless of position and certainly the highest-rated wide receiver since Calvin Johnson entered the professional ranks. He's a 6'4", 205-pound target with unreal body control and soft hands. His average of 16.4 yards per catch led all collegiate receivers with 70 or more catches last season.
Harrison paired with Murray will provide the Cardinals with the dynamic they previously expected before releasing veteran DeAndre Hopkins.
Houston Texans: DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
After years of struggling to build anything of substance, the Houston Texans finally appear to be on track.
General manager Nick Caserio and hew head coach Demeco Ryans clearly had a plan during this year's draft by selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick then trading back into the third hole to select edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Stroud and Anderson are the centerpieces and they'll need to be, particularly after including the team's original 2024 first-round pick as part of the trade-up for the latter.
However, Houston still owns an opening-round selection thanks to the Deshaun Watson deal. Though the Cleveland Browns are expected to be a much better team this fall and could very well be a playoff-bound squad. As such, the Texans might not find themselves on the clock until the latter portion of Day 1.
Typically, defensive tackle isn't considered a priority position. But the Texans already have Stroud, Anderson, Derek Stingley Jr. and Laremy Tunsil at the premium spots. Whereas veteran interior defenders Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins are free agents after the upcoming season.
Cincinnati's Dontay Corleone is a prospect capable of rising throughout the draft cycle. The 6'2", 320-pound defender burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman. Corleone is the nation's highest-graded returning defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He also graded higher than any defender in the nation before bowl games began last season.
Ryans' system is built on the back of a strong defensive front. Corleone playing alongside Anderson gives the Texans a disruptive duo.
Indianapolis Colts: OT Olumuyima Fashanu, Penn State
The Indianapolis Colts' dream scenario would be selecting Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as a legacy to his father's Hall of Fame career with the franchise.
In this case, the Colts only have an outside shot of providing their new franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson, with the class' most dominant prospect. Indianapolis decided to undertake a youth movement this offseason, but the team still features veterans in Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin and Kenny Moore to keep them competitive enough not to be in position to select Harrison.
Instead, left tackle remains a question mark. Currently, second-year blocker Bernhard Raimann will man Richardson's blind side. After a disastrous start to his rookie campaign, last year's 77th overall pick showed promise down the stretch. He'll have an opportunity to cement his status as the starting left tackle.
If Raimann struggles, the Colts can turn their attention to next year's top offensive tackle prospects.
In this instance, Penn State's Olumuyima Fashanu gets the nod because of his outstanding movement skills. Colts general manager Chris Ballard banks repeatedly on prospects with high-end physical traits and loves to select those with high-end character and intelligence. The 6'6", 323-pound Fashanu is an easy-mover, who didn't allow a sack last season, per Pro Football Focus. The 20 year-old will also finish his degree this year and begin his master's.
Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Alabama's JC Latham can also be discussed here, but Fashanu holds a slight edge.
Tennessee Titans: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The hope in Tennessee is the Titans found their long-term answer at quarterback after selecting Will Levis with this year's 33rd overall pick. If that's not the case, quarterback will be the priority. For the sake of this discussion, Levis should be considered Ryan Tannehill's heir apparent.
From there, the Titans' process revolves around placing Levis in the best possible situation to succeed. Currently, the team falls short of that standard.
Tennessee did add offensive lineman Peter Skoronski to help solidify a crumbling offensive line. The team is still deciding whether this year's 11th overall pick will play tackle or guard. But he will help, alongside the free-agent additions of Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill.
More help at wide receiver is definitely needed. Last year's first-round pick, Treylon Burks, will be expected to take over at WR1 after an up-and-down rookie campaign. No other receiver on the team managed more than 25 receptions or 397 yards during the 2022 campaign.
Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka isn't the best wide receiver on his own squad, yet he's a potential lottery pick in his own right. Egbuka posted fantastic numbers last season as the Buckeyes' second option. The second-team All-Big Ten performer is one of three returning wide receivers (including teammate Marvin Harrison Jr.) to catch at least 74 balls for 1,100 or more yards and 10 or more touchdowns last season.
The 6'1", 205-pound is particularly good with the ball in his hands. Egbuka created 526 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus.
Carolina Panthers: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Carolina Panthers finally got their quarterback after the organization traded up to select Alabama's Bryce Young with this year's No. 1 overall pick. With the franchise's primary search now (presumably) over, the next step is building around its 5'10", 204-pound signal-caller.
Carolina already features a promising offensive line. A strong run game should be expected after the finish to last season and the addition of Miles Sanders in free agency.
Young's targets are suspect, though. Veteran Adam Thielen provides a steady presence to help the young quarterback in his maturation. Beyond Thielen, the hope is D.J. Chark returns to form or second-round rookie Jonathan Mingo develops quickly.
Georgia's Brock Bowers isn't a wide receiver, but he might as well be.
The nation's best tight end has been the No. 1 target on back-to-back national champions. Since entering the lineup as a true freshman, the reigning John Mackey Award winner caught 109 passes for 1,842 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 6'4", 230-pound target is awesome when going up to get the ball while adjusting to passes.
Bowers is a complete prospect, too. While the tight end position is often defined by its ability to affect the passing game, Bowers contributes as an in-line blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, his run-blocking grade ranked seventh among Power Five tight ends last season.
While the Panthers do have Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas under contract in 2024, Bowers is a clear upgrade and possibly the best tight end prospect of all time (surpassing Kyle Pitts).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin life without Tom Brady at the helm. They'll do so with Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask leading the offense. Either way, the quarterback position has been significantly downgraded with no clear picture as to how it'll be resolved.
USC's Caleb Williams is the current favorite to be the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. Thus, the Buccaneers season must fall apart completely to be in a position to select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Or, the organization decides to trade up if someone like the Arizona Cardinals, who already have a quarterback in place, claim the top pick.
Two words best describe Williams' game: competitiveness and creativity.
"It bothers me a lot that I'm heading into my third season and I haven't been to the playoff yet," Williams told Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick. "I felt like I was one game away both years, and this year, I felt like I was 10 seconds away. You can see how much pain I'm in, and I'm not talking about physical pain. I want to get to the playoff and win a national championship. That's the reason why I play football; I don't care about the other stuff. I want to go out there, compete and dominate."
The 6'1", 220-pound signal-caller presents the ideal blend of natural arm talent, athleticism, escapability and toughness to fit today's game. In his first season with the Trojans, Williams threw for 4,537 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns. According to PFF, the 21-year-old led the FBS in passing grade when pressured, as well as passing yardage and big-time throws when working outside of structure.
Atlanta Falcons: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The Atlanta Falcons' season depends on the development of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. If Ridder matures into a legitimate starting signal-caller and takes full advantage of all the talent around him, the organization will be set up nicely.
But the previous assumption can't be made at this time. Instead, Ridder should be viewed as a placeholder until he proves that he isn't one. The Falcons are banking heavily on last year's 74th overall draft pick. Another underwhelming campaign will show the franchise desperately needs to make a definitive move at the game's most important position.
North Carolina's Drake Maye could excel in Arthur Smith's offensive system.
According to Pro Football Focus, Maye led all collegiate quarterbacks last season with a 97.5 deep passing grade and 45 big-time throws. Smith's scheme is predicated on a strong rushing attack coupled with a play-action passing game that thrives when the quarterback can drive the ball down the field, particularly over the middle.
The 6'4", 225-pound passer may excel when working from the pocket, but he's far from a statue. Last season, the first-year starter ran for 535 yards after contact and forced 26 missed tackles, per PFF.
The Falcons offense already features tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. These recent top-10 picks will still be 22 or younger at the start of the 2023 campaign. The idea of Ridder not being able to fully capitalize on their impressive skill sets should be a massive concern.