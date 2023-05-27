Best Potential Fits for 2024 NFL Draft's Most Needy Teams

0 of 7

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As excitement grows for the most recent draft class with ongoing minicamps, each organization's front office must keep in mind the next steps toward proper team-building. It's back to the future, with the next cycle of talent already on the horizon.

A majority of franchises are consumed by what will happen during the 2023 campaign, as they are in position to compete at a high level. That's not the case for every NFL squad, whether those teams are willing to admit it or not.

The seven longest shots for the upcoming season, according to DraftKings, must know deep down that they're still laying the groundwork to compete at a high level for an extended period.

One more difference-maker from the '24 class may be all that's needed to morph a floundering roster into a strong foundation. Early looks at the next crop of talent indicate multiple elite prospects near the top of the group, with those being significantly higher graded than this year's counterparts.