Raiders' Davante Adams Has 'Earned' the Right to Voice Opinion, Josh McDaniels Says

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders in action against the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't taking issue with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams questioning the direction of the franchise.

    According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels said Thursday that Adams has "an opinion and a voice because [he's] earned it," before adding:

    "And I respect the hell out of anything that [he] would say or suggest or anything like that. During the course of the process of trying to improve our team, which I know where Davante comes from, he's a competitor. He wants to win, and that's really his sole focus and that's what he does here every day. He's here pushing himself, pushing his teammates. He's been a tremendous leader again this spring for our football team."

    Adams recently said the following to Mirin Fader of The Ringer in an apparent reference to the Raiders releasing quarterback Derek Carr and replacing him with Jimmy Garoppolo: "[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent. We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

