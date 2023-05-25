Isaac Wilson Commits to Utah; 4-Star QB is Brother of Jets' Zach Wilson

Source: 247Sports

Quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson, is going to play college football at Utah.

Wilson announced his commitment to the Utes on Twitter on Wednesday evening:

The Corner Canyon High School standout is a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 overall quarterback in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He had offers from a number of schools, including BYU, where his brother played from 2018 to '20.

The Athletic's Ari Wasserman noted Isaac and Zach's father, Mike, played on the Utes' defensive line for two seasons in 1993 and 1994.

According to Wasserman, Zach landed at BYU because the Utes opted not to strongly pursue him out of high school after getting a commitment from Jack Tuttle.

During his junior year in 2022, Isaac threw for 3,772 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 694 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. Corner Canyon advanced to the 6A state championship game, losing 17-7 to Skyridge.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham now has four commitments in the 2024 class. Wilson is the highest-ranked player in that class, which also includes 3-star defensive linemen Vili Taufatofoa and Isaia Faga and safety Jeilani Davis.

Whittingham has a 154-74 record in 19 seasons at Utah, including back-to-back 10-win campaigns in 2021 and 2022. The Utes beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game last season and earned a berth in the Rose Bowl for the second consecutive year.